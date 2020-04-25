Pfefferkorn, M.D., E. Dolf

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - E. Dolf Pfefferkorn, M.D. passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was born Feb. 17, 1933 to Dr. Ethan and Harriet Pfefferkorn of Oshkosh, Wis. He graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1950 and attended UW-Oshkosh for three years in pre-medicine. This is where he met his future wife, Carol Ballard. They were married August 21, 1954.

Dolf attended the University of Wisconsin Medical School, graduating in June of 1957. Following graduation, he interned at St. Joseph Hospital, Marshfield, Wis. After his internship, Dolf served with the U.S. Navy. He was the Senior Medical Officer on a Military Sea Transportation Service ship taking troops and dependents to their destinations in the Pacific. Later, he was attached to the Fleet Marines at 29 Palms, Calif. He left the service on Sept. 1, 1960, and on Oct. 1, 1960 began his 36 years of Family Practice and OB at the Colby Clinic, Colby, Wis. He was affiliated with the Marshfield Clinic. Dolf was fondly called "Doc" and proudly told about delivering 2,500 babies during his career.