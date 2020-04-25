Pfefferkorn, M.D., E. Dolf

MADISON - E. Dolf Pfefferkorn, M.D. passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was born Feb. 17, 1933 to Dr. Ethan and Harriet Pfefferkorn of Oshkosh, Wis. He graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1950 and attended UW-Oshkosh for three years in pre-medicine. This is where he met his future wife, Carol Ballard. They were married August 21, 1954.
Dolf attended the University of Wisconsin Medical School, graduating in June of 1957. Following graduation, he interned at St. Joseph Hospital, Marshfield, Wis. After his internship, Dolf served with the U.S. Navy. He was the Senior Medical Officer on a Military Sea Transportation Service ship taking troops and dependents to their destinations in the Pacific. Later, he was attached to the Fleet Marines at 29 Palms, Calif. He left the service on Sept. 1, 1960, and on Oct. 1, 1960 began his 36 years of Family Practice and OB at the Colby Clinic, Colby, Wis. He was affiliated with the Marshfield Clinic. Dolf was fondly called "Doc" and proudly told about delivering 2,500 babies during his career.
He retired in June of 1996 and moved to his dream home on Butternut Lake, Three Lakes, Wis. He was a member of the Hiles Fire Department and volunteered as a fireman and first responder. The lake home, affectionately known as Camp Butternut, held many fond memories of long visits with the kids and grandkids. Dolf thoroughly enjoyed hunting, fishing, wild ricing and making maple syrup with his family and friends. He was a big fan of the Badgers, Packers and Brewers. Dolf and Carol moved to Madison, Wis. in November 2017 and enjoyed spending the winter months in Arizona. Dolf will be remembered for his booming voice and his sense of humor which was so very infectious. We will all miss him.
Dolf is survived by his loving wife, Carol, and daughters, Carrie (Shane) Mitchell, Sun Prairie; Sue (Tony) Arneson, Madison; and Betsy (Lou) Fera, Fountain Hills, Arizona; and special daughter Claudia (Don) Sutton, Las Vegas, Nevada, and his very special grandchildren, E. Nils Arneson, Livia Arneson, and John Fera. He is also survived by his many friends who were always there for him, especially during his battle with pancreatic cancer.
The family will have a private burial. Memorials may be sent to the UW Carbone Cancer Center, Madison, WI (designated to pancreatic cancer research), Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg, WI or the Marshfield Medical Research Foundation, Marshfield, WI.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.