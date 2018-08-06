ROCK SPRINGS—Jimmie Wayne “Jim” Pfaff, 74, of Rock Springs, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison due to heart failure. Jimmie was born on Feb. 19, 1944, in Baraboo, the son of Marion and Lucille (Breidenstein) Pfaff. He grew up in Rock Springs and graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1962. After attending Sauk County Teachers College in Reedsburg for two years, he then went on to UW-Platteville, where he graduated majoring in Elementary Music.
In 1965, Jim met the love of his life, Donna Lee Byrnes, and they were united in marriage on July 16, 1966, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Reedsburg. From this union they were blessed with three children, Tammy, Becky and J.T.
Jim began his career teaching grades K through six in general music, band and chorus at the Sauk Prairie School District. He retired after over 34 years of teaching in the district.
At age 14, Jim started playing music professionally with his brother, Charlie. Then in 1962, they formed the band called “The Mello Tones.” They played as a group with Jim playing the accordion, tenor sax and clarinet. In May of 2008, they played their last dance as a group. Jim continued playing music as a solo musician for many area nursing homes as well as private parties, and played with many other musicians over the years. One of Jim’s greatest joys was donating his music to the Sauk County ARC for their annual fundraiser.
In 1964, Jim started farming at the Pfaff’s Midvale Farm in Rock Springs with his father, Marion. Still today the family farm is operational, and he spent time there almost every day.
Jim is survived by his wife of 52 years, Donna of Rock Springs; two daughters, Tammy (Frank) Pukys and Becky (fiance’ Tim Ploof) of Rock Springs; son, J.T. (Kyla) Pfaff of Baraboo; seven grandchildren, Ryan (fiancee Katie Wilke) Vorndran of Baraboo, Cpl. Tyler Jimmie Vorndran of the United States Marines, stationed in Twentynine Palms, Calif., Bailey (Steven Blanchard) Deering of Poynette, Ashley and Lyndsey Vorndran of Rock Springs, Lily Joyce Deering of Rock Springs and Blake Pfaff of Baraboo; brother, John (Cindy) Pfaff of Knoxville, Tenn.; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Diane (Tuff) Kaufman of Reedsburg and Jim (Lou Ann) Byrnes of Wonewoc; other nieces, nephews, and cousins; special friend, Bill Nelson; and many other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Charlie; infant niece, Christine Pfaff; mother and father-in-law, Joyce and Donald Byrnes; and longtime companion, Bear.
A service of remembrance will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at the ROCK SPRINGS COMMUNITY CENTER, 201 W. Broadway St., Rock Springs, with Pastor Dianne Vielhuber officiating. Visitation will take place at the ROCK SPRINGS COMMUNITY CENTER on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service, with a luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim’s memory may be given to the Sauk County ARC or National Pancreatic Cancer Research at npcf.us.
He will be truly missed by his family and many friends that he met over the years. His music will live on in the hearts of everyone.
Rago-Baldwin Funeral Home
520 East St., Baraboo, Wis.
(608) 356-4656