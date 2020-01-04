Pfaff, James S.

MADISON - James S. Pfaff, age 70, passed away on Dec. 31, 2019. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, uncle, brother, veteran and friend. Survived by his wife; Diana of 34 years, sons, Jeff (Mindy) of Minneapolis and Matt (Andrea) of Waunakee; 4 cherished grandchildren, Caleb, Mason, Piper and Miles; sisters, Ruth (Darrell) Franke, Patricia (Gary) Hudson, Kathi (Rich) Grunewald, Jean (Tim) Gavin; many loved nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Veryl Pfaff, and his brother, David. A Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW on 301 Cottage Grove Rd, Madison, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 from 12 noon to 4 p.m. A brief military service will be held at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the charity of your choice.

