BLACK RIVER FALLS / SUN PRAIRIE - David J. Pfaff, age 79, of Black River Falls and formerly of Sun Prairie, Waterloo and Warrens, died Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at his residence. He was born on Sept. 4, 1939, in Columbus, the son of Ralph and Elaine (Henke) Pfaff. He was predominately raised and educated in Sun Prairie. David married the love of his life on June 23, 1962, at St. Mary's Church in Tomah. They had two sons.
David proudly served in the U.S. Navy from March 1958 until September 1981, and retired as a master chief (E9). His military awards include a Meritorious Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, two Joint Service Commendations Medals, Vietnam Service Medal and six Good Conduct Awards. During his military service, he and his family were stationed in numerous places but there most enjoyable ones were the three years in Stuttgart, Germany, and the five years in Brussels, Belgium, where they met many longtime friends.
David enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, but most of all playing cards, mainly dirty clubs or euchre with his fellow card players on Thursday afternoons. Those that knew him recognized the two most important things in his life, his family and his military career, both of which he was fiercely proud of.
He is survived by his wife; two sons, Scott (Jacqueline) and Troy (Jann); four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Mardell, Dorothy and Faye; four nieces; two nephews and many cousins. Preceding him in death are his parents; brothers-in-law, Anthony, Arlan and Richard; and a nephew, Jeff.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at BUSWELL FUNERAL HOME, 106 S. Second St., Black River Falls, with full military honors. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Burial will take place at a later date at the Black Hills National Cemetery, South Dakota.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mayo-Clinic Health System Cancer Center, 800 West Ave. South, La Crosse, WI 54601, or the Fisher House Veterans Charity.