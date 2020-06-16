Petzold, Keith Alan

APPLETON - Keith Alan Petzold, age 65, passed away at home June 1, 2020 in Inverness, Fla. from advanced esophageal cancer. He was born, along with twin brother Kent, to Rev. Milton and Ardelle (Sessler) Petzold in Plymouth, Ind. on February 12, 1955.
Keith lived in Wisconsin all of his life, until his declining health took him to Florida.
Among many, many jobs, he was proudest of being an employee and craftsman at the Madison Sacred Feather for over two decades, where Keith became a well-known character and fixture on State Street.
Surviving are brothers Kent, Inverness, Fla., Dennis, Frewsburg, N.Y., and Paul (Ellen), Albuquerque, N.M., two nephews and many friends. Services will be held in Appleton, Wis. at a future date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.