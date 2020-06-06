Petty, Elizabeth "Beth"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Elizabeth “Beth” Petty, age 39 of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on May 13, 2020. She was born on March 30, 1980 to Mary Kasprzak and Jerry Olson.

Elizabeth was an extremely loving person who always made sure that her loved ones were taken care of, sometimes forgetting about herself.

She was a loving wife, sister and mother of three, as well as the stepmother to four stepchildren. She enjoyed showering her kids with love, joy, and presents. She enjoyed quiet nights with her husband, Larry Petty, shopping, and especially getting her nails done. She was always the life of the party. Beth will be missed but never forgotten.

Visitations for Beth will be held on Tuesday, June 9, and Wednesday, June 10, at CRESS FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison from 1-2 p.m. A celebration of her life will take place on Wednesday, June 10 at 2 p.m., immediately following the visitation. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service 3610 Speedway Road Madison, WI 53705 608-238-3434

