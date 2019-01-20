LADY LAKE, Fla. - Lois Jane (Engelberger) Pettey died Jan. 16, 2019, at Lady Lake Village Regional Hospital, Lady Lake, Fla. She was born Nov. 10, 1934, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Harold and Margaret (Gerke) Engelberger. She lived in Monona, Wis. In 1949, she moved to Verona and worked in the family bakery. Lois graduated from Verona High School in 1953. She continued her education at UW-Madison, studying music.
On Jan. 28, 1955, she married Everette Pettey. They made their home in Madison. She worked for the local Boy Scouts Council for 21 years. In 1998, Lois and Ev moved to the family cottage in Friendship, Wis. to enjoy their retirement years surrounded by nature. After Everette’s passing in 2008, Lois made her home in Lady Lake, Fla. She spent the last years attending numerous social events with her beloved Florida “family.” Karaoke was a favorite activity.
Lois is survived by her children, Ronda (Jan) Kucher, Randall Pettey, Ross (Patricia) Pettey and Robin (Tim) Roe; seven grandchildren, Erek (Beth) Kucher, Greta (Chad) Nold, Jessica Pettey, Katherine Pettey, Jaci Pettey, Brandon (Jean) Roe and Carly (Carl) Olson; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert (Juanita) Engelberger and Charles Engelberger; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
A Celebration of her life will be held at Lady Lake Village Park on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Lady Lake, Fla. Lois was a beautiful song that will be cherished forever.