MADISON—James Clark “Jim” Pettersen, 86, was born Aug. 5, 1932, in Winona, Minn., and died in Madison on Dec. 30, 2018, as a result of a ruptured brain aneurysm. Jim was the second of three boys born to Stanley and Halleen Pettersen. He graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1950 and received his B.S. degree in Biology and Chemistry from St. Olaf College in 1954. He then attended University of Minnesota Medical School but withdrew due to illness, after which he went into teaching and found his true passion.
He married his college classmate and sweetheart, Gloria Erickson, in 1957, and they moved to Little Fork, Minn., where he taught high school chemistry, physics, and biology and coached the junior high football team, and she taught home economics. After the birth of their first daughter, they moved to Grand Forks, N.D., where he earned a Ph.D. in human anatomy. He accepted a position as Anatomy Instructor at the University of Wisconsin Medical School in July 1963, was subsequently granted tenure and full professorship, and officially retired in 1998 as Professor Emeritus. While at UW, he won many teaching awards, served as Chair of the Medical School’s Admissions Committee for eight years, and worked with its Course Review Oversight Committee and Medical Scholars Program. He was also active with Lutheran Campus Ministry and served on the board of directors for 16 years. In addition, he was a proud member of Midvale Lutheran Church and sang in their choir for over 50 years, and also enjoyed singing in the Edvard Grieg Chorus for the past 20 years.
His favorite place on the planet was the Boundary Waters and Quetico in northern Minnesota, which he fell in love with as a 13 year old on a YMCA canoe trip and later, during college years, as a counselor at Camp Manito-wish in northern Wisconsin.
He loved watching his three daughters grow up to be strong, compassionate women, and is proud that each of them married and found a meaningful niche in life. He is predeceased by his parents; and older brother, Gerry. He leaves behind his wife, Gloria; daughters, Barbara (Sam) Handelman; Karen (Doug) Banning and grandsons, Tim and Jordan; and Ann (Dan) Bertler and granddaughters, Justine (Guntis) Bertler-Dredzels and Kari; and brother, Roger, and family.
Some of his fondest moments were spent in the gross anatomy labs at UW Medical School teaching his students to become good doctors. He has donated his body to the medical school where he plans to teach one more group of medical students.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2018, at MIDVALE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4329 Tokay Blvd., Madison, at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice.