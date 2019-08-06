WAUNAKEE / EDGERTON - Gertrude Irma Kienow Pett, 104, of Waunakee/ Edgerton, died on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at the Waunakee Manor Health Care Center. She was born on March 1, 1915 to Edward and Helen Kienow in Milwaukee, Wis. She married Roy Marcelle Pett and they settled in Edgerton, Wis. where she taught for a number of years.
Gertrude was most happy when with her family, which includes her daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Jim Kennedy; son-in-law, Mike Riley; her grandchildren, Kevin and Jenny Riley, Abby and Eric Manders and Matthew and Heather Kennedy, all of who she was very proud. Every night she would ask about the “Little ones”; her adored great-grandchildren, Grace, Jacob, Emily, Nolan and Aedan. Gertrude was also survived by her loving sister and best friend, Ruth Werning; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; a daughter, Carolyn Susan Riley.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 Hwy Q Waunakee, Wis. Rev Joel Brandt will preside. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. A Reception will follow at Rex’ Innkeeper in Waunakee
A Memorial will be designated by the family at a later date.