MOUNT HOREB—Lori J. Petkus, age 59, of Blue Mounds / Mount Horeb, passed away on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, at Heartland Country Village in Black Earth. She was born on May 10, 1959, in Dodgeville, the daughter of Harvey and Dorothy (Burns) Frame. Lori graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1977. She very much enjoyed taking care of children and made her career by having her own in-home day care for many years. She then worked for several day care centers in the Madison area. Lori enjoyed getting together with her family and always appreciated being able to spend time with her beloved grandchildren, Soren, Cloie, Breleigh, Maxi and Harvey. She had a special opportunity to help take care of her grandson, Soren, for two years when their family lived in Colorado. Lori also liked to cook and bake, and everyone knew that her chocolate chip cookies were the best. She liked to shop, read books, and listen to Enya music, and she especially loved watching classic movies with Michael. She also was very fond of their beloved dog, Tucker. Altogether, Lori loved life. She always looked forward to spending summertime at the cabin on Lake Wisconsin and boating with Michael and their friends.
Lori is survived by her longtime partner and companion, Michael “Zeke” McCann; her daughter, Magen (Justin) Holmes; sons, Derek and Bryan Petkus; her beloved grandchildren; sisters, Caryl (Al) Hellenbrand and Kathy (Hank) Richardson; her brother, Jim (Sonja) Frame; and many other dear friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marilyn Frame (1966); and one of her best friends and first cousin, Jane Anderson (1972).
The family would like to give a very special thank you to her longtime friend and partner, Michael McCann, for his constant support, daily visits for the two years that she was at Heartland when he would lovingly bring her favorite foods, and for his never-ending love for her. The family also thanks Heartland Country Village for the gracious and kind care shown to Lori. Special thanks to Agrace HospiceCare for their consistent, professional and loving care of Lori. Thank you to all family and friends for visiting Lori. She appreciated it so very much! Additional thanks to Gunderson-Camacho Funeral Home for all their help during this time.
A private Inurnment will be held at St. James Catholic Cemetery in the Township of Vermont. A celebration of life, including an “Old Fashioned Wisconsin Potluck,” will be held on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at 1 p.m. at BRIGHAM PARK, SHELTER 1, in Blue Mounds.
