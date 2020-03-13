Peterson, Rodney A. "Rod"

SAUK CITY - Rodney “Rod” A. Peterson, age 72, passed away peacefully at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie on March 12, 2020. He was born in Dodgeville on Dec. 10, 1947, to the late Darvin and Anne (Hendrickson) Peterson. Rod graduated from Sauk Prairie High School; class of 1966. He was united in marriage to Mary Jo Zajicek on Nov. 5, 1977, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Sauk City.

Rod worked as a construction foreman for Lester’s Inc. for several years until he and a friend, Larry started L&R Builders. He eventually accepted a position working for the Sauk City Village where he worked for 16 years until he retired. Following his retirement, he worked in the summers for Spellman Monument installing cemetery markers.

Rod was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed deer hunting, searching for morels, and could often be found after work fishing his favorite spots. Rod loved to host friends and family for Friday night fish with his own catch while enjoying whiskey old fashions. Rod liked to play cards, euchre and poker, and looked forward to family gatherings; especially time spent with his grandchildren. In 2012, Rod was diagnosed with Behavioral Variant Temporal Dementia; his family will relish in the many memories they created.