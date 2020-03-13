Peterson, Rodney A. "Rod"

SAUK CITY - Rodney “Rod” A. Peterson, age 72, passed away peacefully at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie on March 12, 2020. He was born in Dodgeville on Dec. 10, 1947, to the late Darvin and Anne (Hendrickson) Peterson. Rod graduated from Sauk Prairie High School; class of 1966. He was united in marriage to Mary Jo Zajicek on Nov. 5, 1977, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Sauk City.
Rod worked as a construction foreman for Lester’s Inc. for several years until he and a friend, Larry started L&R Builders. He eventually accepted a position working for the Sauk City Village where he worked for 16 years until he retired. Following his retirement, he worked in the summers for Spellman Monument installing cemetery markers.
Rod was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed deer hunting, searching for morels, and could often be found after work fishing his favorite spots. Rod loved to host friends and family for Friday night fish with his own catch while enjoying whiskey old fashions. Rod liked to play cards, euchre and poker, and looked forward to family gatherings; especially time spent with his grandchildren. In 2012, Rod was diagnosed with Behavioral Variant Temporal Dementia; his family will relish in the many memories they created.
Rod is survived by his wife, Mary Jo; daughters, Jennifer (Jamie) Costa and their children, Natalie, Brooklyn, and Lauren and Rochelle (Josh) Brunner and their daughter, Avery. He is survived by siblings, Marian Sopher, Linda (Dave Lukens) Wiedenfeld, and Roxanne (Bill) Ruland; his mother in-law, Marie Zajicek; Mary Jo’s siblings, Pat, Gary (Wanda), Ken (Sheila), Jamie (Sylvia) Zajicek and Amy (Rick) Patterson. Rod is further survived by many other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Ashton Brunner; sister, Judy; father in-law, Jim Zajicek; brother in-laws, James Wiedenfeld and Vic Sopher.
Rod’s family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the staff at Maplewood Nursing Home during Rod’s two and half year stay, to Kevin and his team at Agrace Hospice for their wonderful care, and to the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin for their support.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on March 15, 2020, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 100 Oak St., Prairie du Sac, Wis., a gathering will follow at the Dorf Haus in Roxbury. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until the time of service. Private interment will be held in the St. Aloysius Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Rod’s family as a memorial will be established in his name.
Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com