MADISON—Rod E. Peterson, age 83, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at SSM Health- St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on Sept. 14, 1935 in Rio, Wis., the son of Neldon and Margaret (Wodill) Peterson. Rod graduated from Columbus High School in 1953.
Rod was a very special person. He had so many different roles, was so many different things for so many different people. He was one of those truly exceptional characters that was so much larger than life.
Self-described as “ a poor tobacco farmer from Rio”, Rod came to Madison, Wis. in 1955 working as an orderly at Mendota State Hospital. After studying at Madison Business College, he became an accountant. Soon after, he was “ H&R Block’s fastest tax preparer of all time, completing a W-2 only income tax return in 7 minutes.” In 1960, he got started in the nursing home business when he purchased and reopened Golden Age Nursing Home in Madison. In 1971, he went on and built Karmenta Nursing Home where he worked as the Administrator.
Rod had a lifelong love for farming. He owned a family farm in the Rio area and worked closely with his son Wyatt on the farm. He enjoyed planting corn and soybeans in the spring and harvesting in the fall. Around forty years ago, Rod went on vacation to Jamaica and fell in love with the island and the people. He owned Villa Kima and Blue Waters in Ocho Rios where he loved to go to relax and unwind.
Rod and his Farm Tavern team were legends in the world of fast pitch softball. In the early 1960’s, Rod began playing fast pitch softball as an imposing first baseman and became one of the game’s all-time great home run hitters. In 1975, he bought the World-Famous Farm Tavern, of Madison, and for the next 34 years, sponsored his own fast pitch softball teams.
From 1995 to 2007, The Farm Tavern was in the “Final Four” of the ISC World Tournament 11 of 12 years and won three World Championships — in 1997, 1999 and 2007. The Farm was also a finalist in the ASA National Championship Tournament most years and won three ASA National Championships, the last coming in 2008 which was the final year for the Farm Tavern team.
Rod enjoyed many other hobbies and was the perennial Champion of the City of Madison AAA racquetball league, a great bowler, a car collector, a loving dog owner and an avid hunter and fisherman.
But most of all, Rod was the King of Fun, for everyone. He always had so much fun and, as a result, so did everyone who had the pleasure of being with him. He made everyone laugh and made sure that everyone had a great time. He was the life of the party, the center of attention.
Rod is survived by his wife, Rebecca; three daughters, Becky (Tom) Calvert and their children, Justin, Troy and Samantha; Julie (Glen) Fischer and their children, Tyler, Noah and Marisa; and Courtney (Tyler) Pyrchalla; two sons, Jeff (Sheri) Peterson and their children, Angie, Lisa and Junior; and Wyatt Peterson; sister, Connie (Bill) Finney; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rachel Bernander; and brother, Jerry Peterson.
A funeral service will be held at MESSIAH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5202 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, at 12 Noon, on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. A private family burial will be at Bonnet Prairie Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Rod’s name to Messiah Lutheran Church Youth Group. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
