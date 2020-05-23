Peterson-Remmick, Margie M.

Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

SPRING GREEN - Margie M. Peterson-Remmick, age 88 of Spring Green, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Greenway Manor Nursing Home. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church in Spring Green with burial in the Arena Cemetery. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.