TOWN OF HAMPDEN / COLUMBUS - Naomi W. "Toots" Peterson, age 87, died on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, at Columbus Health and Rehab in Columbus.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., with visitation beginning at 3:30 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at ST. STEPHEN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Fall River. The Rev. Tim Gumm will officiate. Interment will be in the Fall River Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church. A special thanks to the staff at the Columbus Health and Rehab Facility for so many years of their wonderful care. Online condolences may be made at www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

