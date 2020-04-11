Peterson, Mildred Elaine "Millie"

MADISON - Mildred Elaine Peterson, age 95, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Oakwood Meadows. She was born on Aug. 5, 1924, in North Freedom, Wis., the daughter of Percy and Signe (Rasmussen) Peterson.
Mildred graduated from East High School in 1943. She worked as a policy loan clerk with National Guardian Life for 36 years, retiring in 1985. Mildred was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed needle point, gardening and spending time with her family and friends.
Mildred is survived by her many cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Philip O. Peterson; sister, Alice (Jim) Cornelius; and close friend, Delores "Dody" Remington.
Private family services will be held. Burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be gifted in Millie's name to Agrace HospiceCare. Special thanks to Oakwood East staff and Agrace HospiceCare for their care and support. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
