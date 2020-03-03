Peterson, Michael Flemming

In 2016 after Sandi’s retirement and Mike’s diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, they traveled to the West Coast again for five weeks and then took the family to the Outer Banks...these two trips were his favorite vacation trips of spending time with family. He spent his last few years enjoying spending time watching his six grandchildren in their various activities.

Mike is survived by his wife, Sandi, of 50 years; daughter Tonya (Jim) Rodger; and grandchildren, Briley Wagner, Greydon Wagner and Rogan Wagner of DeForest; son, Todd (Katie) Peterson; and grandchildren, Alisha Peterson, Deacon Peterson and Josephine Peterson of Sun Prairie. He is further survived by his sister, Jean Hiser of Tennessee; brothers, David, of Elderon, Wis., Steve (Vicki) of Eland, and Scott of Edgar, Wis. His in-laws, Bill and Vera Miller of Mauston; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ken (Dianna) Miller of Mauston, Wis., Diane (David) Steinke of Mauston, Sharie (David) Miles of Mauston and Dennis (Nancy) Miller of Mauston and numerous nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Allard and Marie Peterson; baby sister, Sarah; nephew, Rob Wilderman; and great-nephew, Josiah Peterson.

We would like to send a special thank you to the staff of Home Again, in Waunakee, and Stoughton Hospital, especially Dr. Robbins and his staff, for their gentle and loving care in Mike’s final weeks.