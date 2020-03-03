Peterson, Michael Flemming

WAUNAKEE - Michael Flemming Peterson, age 75, of Waunakee, Wis. passed away March 2, 2020, at Stoughton Hospital in his sleep as a result of Alzheimer’s. He was born July 19, 1944 in Wausau, Wis., the second son of Allard and Marie Peterson. He married Sandra Miller on Aug. 23, 1969. Mike came to know Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior on Jan. 16th, 1975.
Mike grew up in the Wittenberg, Wis. area and after graduating from Wittenberg High School came to Madison and attended the University of Wisconsin. Mike was an avid Badger fan.
Mike was a lifetime employee of Marshall Erdman and Associates for over 40 years. Before his children were born Mike and Sandi traveled on their motorcycle with trips to the Smokey Mountains, the Rockies and all over Wisconsin. Mike loved waterfalls and nature.
Mike and Sandi have traveled to every state in the United States and accomplished visiting all the National Parks west of the Mississippi. He enjoyed woodworking and traveling, and after his children came along, attending their music and sporting events.
Mike underwent quadruple bypass surgery in 2006. In 2008, after 42 years, Mike retired from Marshall Erdman’s, after which he spent more time working in his wood shop. Mike worked part-time cleaning the Curtiss Street Bible Church in Mazomanie and also the Hometown Grocery store in Spring Green, Wis.
In 2016 after Sandi’s retirement and Mike’s diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, they traveled to the West Coast again for five weeks and then took the family to the Outer Banks...these two trips were his favorite vacation trips of spending time with family. He spent his last few years enjoying spending time watching his six grandchildren in their various activities.
Mike is survived by his wife, Sandi, of 50 years; daughter Tonya (Jim) Rodger; and grandchildren, Briley Wagner, Greydon Wagner and Rogan Wagner of DeForest; son, Todd (Katie) Peterson; and grandchildren, Alisha Peterson, Deacon Peterson and Josephine Peterson of Sun Prairie. He is further survived by his sister, Jean Hiser of Tennessee; brothers, David, of Elderon, Wis., Steve (Vicki) of Eland, and Scott of Edgar, Wis. His in-laws, Bill and Vera Miller of Mauston; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ken (Dianna) Miller of Mauston, Wis., Diane (David) Steinke of Mauston, Sharie (David) Miles of Mauston and Dennis (Nancy) Miller of Mauston and numerous nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Allard and Marie Peterson; baby sister, Sarah; nephew, Rob Wilderman; and great-nephew, Josiah Peterson.
We would like to send a special thank you to the staff of Home Again, in Waunakee, and Stoughton Hospital, especially Dr. Robbins and his staff, for their gentle and loving care in Mike’s final weeks.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Curtiss Street Bible Fellowship, 10416 Curtiss St, Mazomanie, Wis., with Pastor Mark Cymbalak officiating. A visitation will be held at Winn-Cress Funeral Home, 5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 4 until 7 p.m. and on Saturday at church one hour prior to service. A luncheon will follow in the fellowship hall. Burial will be in Mauston, Wis.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin at www.alzwisc.org.
