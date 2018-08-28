MIDDLETON—Mary Ruth (McDonald) Peterson passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, at the Waunakee Manor. Mary Ruth was born on Jan. 21, 1924, the second of three children born to George and Bridget Anna McDonald of Soldiers Grove. She grew up surrounded by a large, extended Irish family with devout Catholicism at its center. After attending Soldiers Grove High School, Mary Ruth earned her degree from Saint Mary’s School of Nursing in Madison. She was a diligent and caring R.N., practicing in hospitals in St. Louis, Denver, Racine and Prairie du Chien.
On June 17, 1947, Mary Ruth married her high school sweetheart, James O. Peterson, at St. Philips Catholic Church in Rolling Ground. They enjoyed 67 years together, raising their eight children while celebrating a shared love of faith and family.
Mary Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James, in 2014; her first born, Michael, in 2012; her parents; brother, Donald; sister, Anita (Herb) Helgerson; and daughter-in-law, Sandra Craine Peterson. Mary Ruth is survived by her children, Mark (Marla), Stephen (Jackie), Donald, Sara (James) Dalsin, Jenni (Owen) Stoughton, Ellen Peterson and Daniel (Lisa); daughter-in-law, Jane Randall; brother-in-law, Robert Peterson (Barbara); and sister-in-law, Joan Peterson Goulet. Additionally, Mary Ruth is celebrated by 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.
It is impossible to fully express our deep appreciation to the staff at Waunakee Manor who, for the past seven years, has treated our Mother with care and love above and beyond what we could have hoped for.
Angels everywhere!
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, with Father Brian Wilk, Father Tom Kelley and Monsignor Douglas L. Dushack. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761