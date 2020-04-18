Peterson, Marie

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Marie Peterson, age 99, died on April 11, 2020. She was born on Aug. 7, 1920, to Stella and Felix Luckasavage in Kingston, Pa.

In 1942, she married Merle "Pete" Peterson. After the birth of their first child, she became a fulltime homemaker. A job transfer for Pete meant a move from Elmira, N.Y. to West Bloomfield, Mich. After Pete's cancer diagnosis, they moved to Madison, Wis. to be near their daughter, Lynn. Marie loved to interact with people and feed them. She had a joyous and generous spirit that drew people to her.

Survivors include her daughter, Lynn (Harry) Halme; grandson, Adrian (Dina) Halme; and great grandson, Ezra Halme. She was preceded in death by her husband; her son, Marty; her parents; and her siblings.

Marie baked for Luke House into her 90's. If you wish to make a donation in her memory, please consider a local food pantry or free meal program. Special thanks to All Saints Assisted Living, Agrace, the St. Thomas Aquinas family and her many friends at Oakwood Village West. A tribute to Marie will be held by her family at a future date.

