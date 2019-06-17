BLANCHARDVILLE—Marie Peterson, age 93, of Blanchardville died on Friday morning, June 14, 2019, at the Uplands Hills Nursing and Rehab Center in Dodgeville. She was born on October 30, 1925, in Green county, Wis., the daughter of Adolf and Marie (Amacher) Marty. She attended the Moscow Center rural school. Marie married Amos L. Peterson on July 15, 1943, at the Perry Lutheran Church in Daleyville. She lived in the Hollandale area, farmed with her husband Amos for 37 years, and moved to Blanchardville in 1982.
Marie is survived by four daughters, Evelyn (Tom) Weier of Mineral Point, Sherry (Philip) Schadler of Mazomanie, Jane (Dean) Whitish of Hollandale, and Cindy (John) Johnson of Blanchardville; three sons, Terry Peterson of Blanchardville, Jerry “Pete” Peterson of Hollandale, and Stanley (Robin) Peterson of Mineral Point; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Amos; her son, Ben Peterson; and 2 grandchildren; and other family.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Perry Lutheran Church in Daleyville. Friends may also call at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Perry Lutheran Church. Burial will be in the Perry Lutheran Cemetery. Saether Funeral Service in Blanchardville is assisting the family. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at saetherfuneralservice.com