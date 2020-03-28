Peterson, Karl Holmes

MADISON — Karl Holmes Peterson passed into heaven on March 4, 2020. He was born the son of John and Velma Peterson on May 8, 1951 in Maryville, Tennessee. His education began at Madison Lutheran School, continued at Sherman Middle School and he graduated from Madison East High School in June of 1969. Karl finished his education with a Bachelor of Business Administration from Whitewater in August of 1972.

Initially, Karl worked in the accounting field beginning with Smith & Gesteland and then transferring to the State of Wisconsin. As time progressed, he entered the insurance business and worked 29 years for WPS Health Insurance.

Kind, loving, and caring are all words that described Karl. Many have remarked about how generous he was to his church and charities. History, politics, and the Green Bay Packers were all areas of interest for Karl.

Surviving family members include his brother, Kurt (Sue); his nephew, John (Andrea); John’s son, Caden, daughter, Brynlee; and his niece, Andrea; and her daughter, Jada.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

