MIDDLETON - Joel E. Peterson, age 80, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Brookdale in Middleton. He was born on April 28, 1938, in Rockford, Ill., to Aubrey and Bea Peterson. Joel graduated from Rockford East High School where he participated in football, basketball and track. Summers were spent working and also playing tennis in the city leagues.
Joel then came to the UW and lettered for both football and track. After graduating with a degree in Landscape Architecture, Joel began his career with the City of Madison Planning Department. In 1981, he was named economic development manager for the city. During his employment, he also served on the City of Madison Credit Union board for over 30 years.
On Dec. 1, 1962, Joel was united in marriage with Patricia Torgerson. Together they raised their children and enjoyed wonderful years of travel, golf, skiing, dancing and bowling together. Joel loved to play cards and taught his children and grandchildren all how to play cribbage as soon as they were old enough.
After retirement, Joel's interest in math resulted in his tutoring for nine years in the Madison School District. He was also very involved with the SCORE organization mentoring those wishing to start a business.
A longtime member of Midvale Community Lutheran Church, Joel served as an usher, council member and a volunteer with the Grace Episcopal Homeless Shelter.
Joel is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Patricia; daughter, Kristine (Todd) Wiegand; son, Kirk (Kathy) Peterson; grandchildren, Shanna, Kayla, Kaden and Kristian; his brother, Gary (Jan) Peterson and family; and many relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at MIDVALE COMMUNITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4329 Tokay Blvd., Madison, with the Rev. Katie Baardseth presiding. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
Joel never met a person he didn't like and was more than willing to help anyone at any time. He was a gentle, loving, kind man and he will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, 3330 University Ave. No. 300, Madison, WI 53705; Midvale Community Lutheran Church, 4329 Tokay Blvd., Madison WI 53711; or to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy., Fitchburg, WI 53711. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.