MADISON—Jerome L. Peterson, age 49, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at his home in Madison.
Jerome is survived by his father, Jerry L Peterson; and his mother, Wyleen McGraw; his sisters, Barb McGraw, Dawn (Jessica) Gardner-Paul and Carissa (Justin) Watson; grandmothers, Lorna Garwood and Marie Peterson; many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins and a few friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Albert McGraw, Elbert Garwood and Amos L Peterson.
A memorial gathering will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at ALL FAITHS FUNERAL CHAPEL, 4058 Lien Road, Madison. The family would like to thank P.A.C.T., with a special thank you to Barb Culver and Michelle Godfrey, for their many years caring for Jerome
In lieu of flowers, Jerome would want donations made to the First United Methodist Church Food Pantry.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services
Madison (608) 442-0477 www.866allfaiths.com