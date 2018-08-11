Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON—Jerome L. Peterson, age 49, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at his home in Madison.

Jerome is survived by his father, Jerry L Peterson; and his mother, Wyleen McGraw; his sisters, Barb McGraw, Dawn (Jessica) Gardner-Paul and Carissa (Justin) Watson; grandmothers, Lorna Garwood and Marie Peterson; many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins and a few friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Albert McGraw, Elbert Garwood and Amos L Peterson.

A memorial gathering will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at ALL FAITHS FUNERAL CHAPEL, 4058 Lien Road, Madison. The family would like to thank P.A.C.T., with a special thank you to Barb Culver and Michelle Godfrey, for their many years caring for Jerome

In lieu of flowers, Jerome would want donations made to the First United Methodist Church Food Pantry.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Madison (608) 442-0477 www.866allfaiths.com

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Madison (608) 442-0477 www.866allfaiths.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Peterson, Jerome L.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.