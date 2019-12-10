Peterson, Ernest "Bill"

PORTAGE - Ernest “Bill” Peterson, the youngest of the eight children of Ernie and Rachel Peterson, died on Dec. 9, 2019 at Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wis.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green, Wis. with Fr. Scott Emerson presiding. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home beginning at 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held at a later date.