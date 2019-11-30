MADISON - Elmo O. Peterson, age 96, of Madison, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at the VA Hospital. He was born on July 27, 1923, in Brigham Township, Wis., the son of Carl and Minnie (Oimoen) Peterson.
Elmo graduated from Central High School in Madison in 1942. He married Geneva M. Parmeter on Sept. 18, 1948, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II, enlisting on Jan. 11, 1943, and was stationed in Iran on July 10, 1943, with the Persian Gulf Command. He was honorably discharged on Jan. 9, 1946.
Elmo started out his watchmaking career as an apprentice to Oliver Olson, eventually purchasing the business. His jewelry store was located on the east side of Madison on Schenk's Corners. He retired in 1989, remaining active in the watchmaking field with Parker's Jewelers and subsequently Ace Hardware Time Center until Jan. 9, 2019. Elmo was a member of Masonic Lodge No. 5, York Rite and several historical societies, including the Blooming Grove Historical Society.
Elmo was most passionate about watchmaking and spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid walker, hiking the Grand Canyon eight times. He was also a jack-of-all-trades, building his own home, overseeing his daughters' home construction projects, and had many other interests, too numerous to list!
Elmo is survived by his daughters, Carol A. Peterson (Vergil Peterson) and Karen Peterson (Joseph Chmiel); grandchildren, Crystal M. Peterson, Kristin Chmiel, Ashley Chmiel (Richard Stigars), Hayley J. Peterson (Jacob Martin), and Joshua Chmiel; and great-grandchildren, Allycia, Austin, Olivia, Jovari, and Nevara. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Geneva; sister, Ruth; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
