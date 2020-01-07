Peterson, Dick

OREGON - Dick Peterson, otherwise known as Dick Sherwood from the Dick Sherwood band, died on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Madison at the age of 85. Dick and Goldie Bell Perrin were married March 30, 1957. After they were married, they began traveling the tri-state area playing music. They were on TV programs in many area cities, including over five years in Madison with the Dick Sherwood Show.

Dick is survived by his wife, Goldie of Oregon; one son, Mark Peterson of Madison; a grandson, Jim Peterson; a great-granddaughter, Ashlie Peterson of Lindenhurst; a brother, Robert Peterson of Mineral Point; and three sisters, Lucille (Lu) Paull-Brandli of Verona, Sandy (Tim) Caruso of Fitchburg, and Joette Peterson of Madison. He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Mandy Peterson; one brother, Donald Peterson; and two sisters, Evelyn Peterson and Donna Rae Peterson.

A visitation for Dick will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Blanchard Hall, 204 South Main Street in Blanchardville. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at Blanchard Hall. A funeral lunch will follow immediately at Blanchard Hall. Burial will be in the Perry Cemetery in Daleyville. Saether Funeral Service in Blanchardville is assisting the family. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saetherfuneralservice.com. The family wants to thank all the staff at the Madison VA Hospital for their skilled and compassionate care.

