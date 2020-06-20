Peterson, Diana M.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Diana M. Peterson (nee: Bartle) (formerly: Fey), age 92, of Madison passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. She was born on December 14, 1927 in New Glarus, Wis. to the late Dr. Clifford and Erna Bartle. Diana married Robert Fey in New Glarus on Nov. 22, 1950, they spent 32 years together raising their children before they divorced on Oct. 26, 1982. On Sept. 21, 1988, Diana married Marvin Peterson in Madison; Marvin passed on Feb. 23, 2013.

Diana graduated from New Glarus High School, attend Lawrence College for 2 years and graduated as a Registered Nurse from Madison General Hospital School of Nursing. She was an employed as a Registered Nurse at Madison General and for many years as a bookkeeper at Carl C. Crane Inc. Diana enjoyed traveling, reading, and her 15 years of volunteer work at University Hospital and Clinics and Civic Clubs.

She was a devoted mom to Lauren (Dean) Stitgen and Randall Fey and grandmother to Benjamin Stitgen. Diana is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and grandparents, Lyman and Jennie (Webster) Bartle and John and Emma (Zimmerman) Theiler.

Per Diana's request, there will not be a service. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service 3610 Speedway Road Madison (608) 238-3434

