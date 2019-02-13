BELOIT / CASSVILLE / CAMBRIDGE / BARNES - Cheryl Louise (Erickson Ley) Peterson, age 65, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at home after a courageous battle with cancer. Cheri was born on April 8, 1953, in Beloit, the daughter of the late Gus E. Erickson and Dorothy J. Polaski Erickson Grass. She graduated from Cassville High School in 1971. She married Ronald J. Ley and had three children. She later married Larry D. Peterson.
She is survived by her husband, Larry D. Peterson; her children, Jennifer (George II) Urban, Ryan Ley and Valerie Ley. She is also survived by Larry's sons, Marty (Lisa) Peterson, Mike Peterson and Mitch Peterson; and daughters, Jennifer Peterson and Stephanie Peterson; 14 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren; and her two sisters, Teresa (Robert) Robertson and Patricia (Randy) Cook; and a sister-in-law, Cindy Erickson Zaninovich. Cheri was preceded in death by her father, Gus E. Erickson; and her mother, Dorothy J. Polaski Erickson Grass; and her only brother, Thomas E. Erickson.
Visitation is Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at BARNES COMMUNITY CHURCH, in Barnes, Wis., with Service at 11 a.m. at the Church. There is a second Service on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, with visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN CHURCH, in Cambridge, with Service at 11 a.m., and burial to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorials made in Cheri's name to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The family would like to thank the Regional Hospice in Hayward, for all their kindness and compassion, and the MD Anderson Cancer Center where she received wonderful considerate care on behalf of Cindy Erickson Zaninovich and Randy Eckstein.
Forever in our hearts.