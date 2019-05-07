MAPLE BLUFF, MADISON - Robert "Rob" Petershack, age 65 of Maple Bluff, passed away on May 1, 2019, at Agrace Hospice with his wife Kim, loving family, friends and dog Cronkite at his side. Rob was born on Nov. 17, 1953, in Milwaukee, the son of Richard and Dolores Petershack. He was blessed to have a twin brother and five other siblings.
After earning his BA degree at UW-Eau Claire, Rob worked for State Senator Lynn Adelman in the Wisconsin State Senate, including helping to pass landmark legislation for Mothers Against Drunk Driving. He then proudly worked in the US House of Representatives for US Representative Al Baldus, who Rob considered one of the most honorable men he'd ever known.
After working in the political arena, Rob followed his dad into business at Waldes Kohinoor, working in sales. While working for Waldes in Arkansas, he was lucky to meet an exceptional group of people when he started a singles group. The group proved to be wildly successful as evidenced by the many marriages and kids which resulted from it. Waldes eventually relocated Rob to New York City, and ultimately Rob moved to Metuchen, N.J.
It was in New Jersey that Rob took up bicycling, finding himself astounded by the beauty of the rural bike routes lined with horse farms, small creeks, rustic roads and natural wonders there.
After working in sales, Rob decided to pursue his life long dream to attend law school. He took the plunge knowing it would require an enormous commitment and effort and was accepted into the University of Wisconsin Law School, graduating with honors in 1994. During Rob's first year of law school he lived with his brother Rick, and Rick's family is forever in his debt.
Rob continued biking and met "a better friend than I deserved," Paul Kachelmeier. They completed the Ride the Rockies bike event, 400 miles in seven days and 28,000 feet of climbing, along with other challenging rides across the state of Wisconsin.
His hard work in law school paid off and he started his career at Lafollette & Sinykin in Madison. He settled into the practice of intellectual property law. During this time he met his wife Kim through a mutual acquaintance. He knew she was a "keeper" when they went on a mountain biking trip up north and she biked with enthusiasm with him, despite an unexpected six inches of snow. They married in March 1997, which began the ongoing debate "who was the luckiest" and an undying devotion to each other.
Rob moved from Lafollette to Epic Systems, where he served as in-house counsel. He then moved on to continue work in trademarks and copyright laws with Michael Best & Friedrich and ultimately Axley Brynelson.
Despite health challenges causing him to retire from the practice of law, he returned to an old hobby and became an accomplished photographer, capturing beauty around him and sharing that with others through his art. He loved dogs, particularly his border collie Sneakers, a brilliant and loyal companion, as well as Cookie the Cockapoo, and Cronkite the mutt.
He had a love for politics and actively and generously supported issues he felt would make this world a better place to live. Following the passing of his parents, Rob took over as the "Grand Poobah," publisher and editor of the Petershack Monthly Review, a family monthly newsletter spanning almost 30 years.
Rob is survived by his beloved wife, Kim; twin brother, Rick Petershack (special friend, Darcy Williams), Madison; sister, Kathleen (Jeff) Dagenhardt, West Allis; brother, Ken (Liz) Petershack, Pewaukee; sister, Lori (Dave) Birchbauer, Waukesha; Dave (Jean) Petershack, San Antonio, Texas; sister-in-law, Kristie Bell Petershack; and his buddy, Cronkite. Rob was a very proud uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. Rob never underestimated the value of family. Numerous first cousins; his aunt, Cil; uncle, Vic and aunt, Sylvia, also survive Rob. Rob was preceded in death by his father, Richard V. Petershackl; mother, Dolores Petershack; and brother, Larry Petershack; his dogs, Sneakers and Cookie; and many aunts, uncles and first cousins.
A Memorial service will be will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Ave., in Madison, with Pastor Margo Martens officiating. Visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., will precede the service.
Rob would appreciate memorial donations made in his name to the UW Carbone Cancer Center in Madison, or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
Rob is eternally grateful for his family and his friends for the innumerable happy times shared. Special thanks to his best friend and twin brother, Rick; nephew, Ben Petershack, Rob's bone marrow buddy for life; Dr. Mark Juckett, Blythe Gage, NP, Dr. Shannon O'Mahar, Dr. Boyle; Kate Roider, RN and all of the wonderful staff and volunteers at Agrace HospiceCare.
"I am confident that in time, what was me will fill the galaxy. I am so honored to have been able to be on this journey at all, let alone with those who love and care for me"