MADISON / MCFARLAND—Timothy John Petersen, age 60, passed away at Agrace HospiceCare, surrounded by his family on Thursday, July 19, 2018, after a one year battle with cancer. He was born on June 6, 1958, the son of Herbert and Patricia (Johnson) Petersen. Tim attended Madison East High School Class of 1976. On July 28, 1979, he married his high school sweetheart, Lisa Maly, in Madison at Olbrich Gardens. Tim worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 28 years. He was a member of City Church and his love for singing and drama found him to be a perfect fit for the choir, worship team, and music productions.
Tim had countless “buddies” and enjoyed doing his favorite activities with many of them over the years. Softball, hockey, hunting, fishing, and golf were at the top. Golfing and camaraderie with both his LGO and Mashie brothers was an annual highlight. Tim’s hunting claim to fame was his final big 8 point buck, you’ve likely seen the picture.
Above all of Tim’s favorite things were his favorite people. His cherished wife Lisa and their children and grandchildren were what brought out the biggest part of Tim’s heart. Door County was a very special place for Tim and his family to spend time making memories at their condo in Fish Creek. His ability to make them laugh, have fun, play hard, and always tell them they are loved will be greatly missed.
Tim will be remembered for his big smile, energetic and outgoing personality, ability to entertain any audience, his unwavering faith and trust in the Lord, and finishing his race strong.
Tim is survived by his wife, Lisa; children, Megan (Nathan) Rohde, and Seth (Sara) Petersen; grandchildren, Lauren, Lincoln, Kellen and June Rohde and Roslyn, Reeve, Ruth and Retta Petersen; brothers; sisters; nieces; nephews; Art Bourdlais; and several extended family and many important friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Patricia Petersen; stepdad, Kenneth Harrison; parents-in-law, Henry and Patricia Maly; and nephews, Stan and Scott Reinke.
A celebration of life will be held at CITY CHURCH, 4909 E. Buckeye Road, Madison, on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at 4:15 p.m., which would have been Tim and Lisa’s 39th wedding anniversary, with Pastor Tom Flaherty presiding. Visitation will be held from 2:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
The Petersen family would like to sincerely thank the doctors, nurses, and many support staff who have invested in Tim’s care at UW Hospital’s Carbone Cancer Center, UW Hospital’s B6/6 and Agrace HospiceCare. Special thank you to Dr. Berg for her continued care for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tim’s honor may be made to his family and will be put toward preserving his memory in Door County. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.