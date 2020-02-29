Petersen, Adele Rose McConahey

MADISON - Adele Rose McConahey Petersen, 95, passed away Friday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Oak Park Place after a brief illness. Adele, a resident of the Madison area since 1983, will be remembered for her outrageous sense of humor, incredible personality, musical talent and loving those around her with passion and vigor.

Adele was born to Mabel M. McConahey and Merle E. McConahey on December 18, 1924, in Fond du Lac, Wis., where she spent her childhood. As a young person, Adele was an outstanding student and an accomplished athlete, participating on both the Fond du Lac County ice skating and softball teams. Her academic achievements led to her enrollment at Marion College, where she earned a Bachelor’s of Education. She then matriculated at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and graduated with a Master’s of Education Administration.

Adele spent her entire career in Education, first as an elementary school teacher (Fond du Lac, New Berlin, Green Bay and, eventually, Gillett) and ultimately as a school administrator, serving as a curriculum coordinator and principal for many years. Upon her retirement, she moved to Sun Prairie and worked for the University of Wisconsin Career Education Service agency.