MADISON - Reginald C. “Reg” Peters, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Aster Village in Cottage Grove. He was born in Walworth, Wis. on December 18, 1923, the son of Carl and Clara (Timming) Peters. He graduated from Deerfield High School in 1943. Reg was a veteran of the US Army, serving from 1942 to 1945, being discharged as a Sergeant. During his time in the Army, he served as a body guard under Gen. Stilwell. Reg married Eloyse (Otto) Peters on January 26, 1946, at Eastside Lutheran Church in Madison. He was employed for 35 years with the Shell Oil Co.
Reg is survived by a son, Ronald (Donna) Peters of Harshaw, Wis.; a daughter, Kathleen Peters of Madison, Wis.; three grandchildren, Dan (Angie) Peters, Renee (Jamie) Zenger, and Ryan Peters; five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 1/2 years, Eloyse.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N Sherman Ave., Madison, with Pastor Bernt Tweit presiding. A visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Highland Memory Gardens. Memorials may be made in Reg’s name to Holy Cross Lutheran Church and Rise Up. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
