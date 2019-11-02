VERONA - Ray Norman Peters passed away peacefully on Oct. 25, 2019, at home with his wife of 68 years, Frances at his side. He was born in Chicago in 1931, the youngest child of Marie (Veysada) and Michael Peters and grew up in suburban Lyons, Ill. where he was a proud 49'er at Morton High School. Unaware of the difficulties the Great Depression was causing single mother households - there weren't any television or news channels, he embarked on what would be a successful personal and business life. He married Frances, his one and only on Jan. 20, 1951. Together, they would accomplish successes their immigrant parents were very proud of. Ray served in the US Army in Germany from 1951-53. He moved his family to Wisconsin in 1962, part-time and full-time, two years later. Ray worked for Goldblatt Bros. Department Stores for 17 years before beginning the family business, Madison Carpetland USA in 1970. The company, which would later become known as Carpets Plus/Colortile, would eventually expand to Janesville, Stevens Point and Wausau, Wis. As a hobby, Ray and Fran would remodel and revitalize several homes in their lifetime together, a pastime they were very passionate and proud of. Ray was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Shirley Schiefelbein Brooks. In addition to his wife Frances, Ray is survived by a sister, Marian (Gordy) Scott of Lake San Marcos, Calif.; his favorite son, Michael (Regan) of Verona; and his favorite daughter, Coleen (Tony) of McFarland; as well as dozens of nieces and nephews; four grandchildren, Jaclyn (Joshua), Heather (Jason), Kate (Sean), and Michael (Tasha); and eight adoring great-grandchildren.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Ray Peters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Recommended
Sign up for our Obituaries email
Get timely, customized obituary news delivered directly to your email inbox daily.
Find an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Funeral Homes
Order Flowers
Life Insurance and Memorials
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
Bob Johnson, one of the most important figures in the history of University of Wisconsin sports and American ice hockey, died Tuesday, less than three months after being diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer. He was 60.