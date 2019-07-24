DEERFIELD—Marge Peters, age 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at home. She was born April 11, 1929, to Stanley and Minnie DeGolier and was blessed with three brothers, Howard, Donald and Emmett.
She graduated from Deerfield High School and started her teaching career at the Deerfield Country Schools and then Marshall Elementary School. She married Bill Peters on Aug. 20, 1949. They lived a full life together and enjoyed traveling, square dancing, camping, were avid Brewers, Badgers and Packers fans, enjoyed playing cards, and above all spending time with family and friends.
She was devoted to serving her Lord and Savior, the church, and her community and was recognized as Deerfield Citizen of the Year. She was a member of the Deerfield Legion Auxiliary and active volunteer with the Deerfield Public Library.
She touched and made a difference in many lives as wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and teacher!
Marge is survived and loved dearly by her daughter, Debbie (Richard) Borzewski; son, David Peters; daughter, Diane (Randy) Rivers; five grandchildren, William Rivers, Cassandra (Justin) Blaso, Dean Peters, Sean (Stefanie) Borzewski, and Darren Peters; and seven great-grandchildren, Sunny, Camden, Kira, Brayden, Lydia, Kimura and Weston. She is further survived by brother-in-law, Reginald Peters and many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Marge was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; and her brothers, Howard, Donald and Emmett.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at DEERFIELD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 206 W. Main St., Deerfield, with the Rev. Paula Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Deerfield Lutheran Cemetery. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, following the burial, in the church fellowship hall. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of services Sunday at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Deerfield Lutheran Church or Deerfield Community Center.
The family wishes to express their thanks to the compassionate caregivers at Aster Assisted Living and Agrace HospiceCare.
