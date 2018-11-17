NORTHFIELD, Minn.—Kurt A. Peters, age 64, of Northfield, Minn., passed away at home on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 13, 2018, following an extended illness.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov, 24, 2018, at FIRST UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 300 Union St., Northfield. A reception will follow.
Kurt is survived by his wife, Lise Faillettaz; brothers, Henry (Marit) Peters, and children Laura and Matthew of Madison, Eric (Elena) Peters of Madison, and Mark Peters and sons, Noah and Alek of Duluth; parents-in-law, Vern and Billi Faillettaz of Northfield; brothers-in-law, Pierre Faillettaz and Marc Faillettaz and son, James of Minneapolis; aunt, Jane McWilliams of Northfield; and many cousins.
Arrangements are with the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home.