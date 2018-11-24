MADISON / NORTHFIELD, Minn.—Kurt A. Peters, age 64, of Northfield, Minn. died at home with his spouse Lise by his side, on Nov. 13, 2018. He struggled with grace and humor for more than three years with a rare thyroid cancer. Kurt was born in Madison, to Dr. Henry and Jean Peters. He graduated from Malcolm Shabazz High School in 1972; earned a BS in geography at UW-Madison and an MA in Elementary Education from the University of St. Thomas, in St. Paul.
Kurt was a naturalist and educator. He worked for 24 years for Belwin Outdoor Science, a unique program of the St. Paul Public School district, introducing urban children to natural sciences on woodland property near Afton, Minn. He enjoyed the daily task of trying to help children find a connection to the natural world, and to convey that we are all part of this world. His interest in people was broad. He also enjoyed teaching adult English Language Learners for more than fifteen years, both in St. Paul and in Northfield.
He was married to Lise Faillettaz, his life partner of 31 years. Together they developed a passion for hand thrown ceramics and enjoyed music and art, walks and sits in the woods, poetry, cooking, picking stones on the North Shore and summer visits to Lake Vermilion. Kurt had a lovely voice and loved to sing. He was known by friends for his kindness, thoughtfulness and humor.
Kurt is survived by his wife; brothers, Henry Peters (Marit); and children, Laura and Matthew of Madison , Eric Peters (Elena) of Madison, Mark Peters and sons Noah and Alek of Duluth; parents-in-law, Vern and Billi Faillettaz of Northfield; brothers-in-law, Pierre Faillettaz, Marc Faillettaz; and son, James of Minneapolis; aunt, Jane McWilliams of Northfield; and many cousins.
We extend gratitude to the Scholz family, to Cora and Miriam Scholz-Carlson and Wendy who helped take care of Kurt in his last two weeks of life with love and great care.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at First United Church of Christ in Northfield. Private interment was in Valley Grove Cemetery, Nerstand, Minn.
Memorials may be made to Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Northfield, and Belwin Outdoor Science—https://www.givemn.org/story/Belwinkids.
Arrangements are with Benson & Langehough Funeral Home.