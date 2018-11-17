MADISON / MCFARLAND—Carol May Peters, age 75, passed away peacefully at home, on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born on Jan. 14, 1943, in Madison, the daughter of Orville and Evelyn (Stenman) Knee. Carol graduated from Madison West High School in 1961.
She held many administrative roles until her retirement and was an active member of the RSVP Club in McFarland. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, NASCAR racing and most importantly, spending time with her family.
Carol is survived by her daughters, Kimberly G. (Larry) Lawry and Tracy L. Persinger; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; stepsons, Jeffery and Gregory Spaeni; and longtime companion, her cat, Polly the Pistol. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; and soul mate, Ted Spaeni.
Funeral services will be held at MESSIAH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, at 11 a.m., on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, with a luncheon to follow at the church. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420