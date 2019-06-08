McFarland - Betty Sue Peters, age 71, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Friday, June 7, 2019.

A celebration of Betty’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5801 Highway 51, McFarland. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service at the funeral home on Wednesday. A pass and review by the American Legion family will immediately precede the service. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens. A luncheon will follow the service at American Legion Post 534, 4911 Burma Road, McFarland.

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

5801 Highway 51, McFarland

(608) 838-0655

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Peters, Betty Sue
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.