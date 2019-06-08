McFarland - Betty Sue Peters, age 71, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Friday, June 7, 2019.
A celebration of Betty’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5801 Highway 51, McFarland. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service at the funeral home on Wednesday. A pass and review by the American Legion family will immediately precede the service. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens. A luncheon will follow the service at American Legion Post 534, 4911 Burma Road, McFarland.
