July 2, 1948 – March 7, 2023

VERONA—Peter Michael “Pete” Rizzo passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. He was born on July 2, 1948, to Edith (Carbone) and Peter Charles Rizzo. Pete grew up in Kenosha and attended St. Joseph High School, graduating in 1966. He went to college at UW-Whitewater and graduated with a degree in Education. He taught English at Brodhead High School for a few years, then went to work in the optical business, initially selling optical software then customer support of optical labs. Pete was a two-time cancer survivor having overcome Stage 3 colorectal cancer in 2004 and Stage 1 lung cancer in 2009. The most recent diagnosis of bladder cancer and ensuing complications were just too much for him to overcome.

Everyone thought Pete was a confirmed bachelor but on June 26, 1998, he married the love of his life, Renee Carey. They were married one week before Pete’s 50th birthday on a Betty Lou Cruise on Lake Mendota and their maid of honor noted “you picked the perfect date to be married...when you celebrate your 50th wedding anniversary, Pete will only by 99!” We loved telling that story; if only it could’ve come true. Pete and Renee had so many common interests—college football, golf, and euchre games to name a few. Pete was known to take a “small” economic position on certain sports and it always made it more interesting to follow the games. They loved to spend their winters in Rancho Mirage, Calif., and Pete was also very happy at their country home in Mineral Point.

Pete is survived by his loving wife, Renee; sisters, Pamela (Don) Keating and Barbara (Jerry) McNamara; mother-in-law, Janice Carey; brother-in-law, Ron (Joan) Carey; sisters-in-law, Jean (Jeff) Rickman, Marcia (Bob) Wiseman and Laura (Loren) Schaaf; nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, John Carey; and his niece, Katie McNamara.

In accordance with Pete’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. He did, however give the ok for a Celebration of Life and that will occur on what would have been his 75th birthday, July 2, 2023, at DAHMEN’S AT HAWK’S LANDING, 88 Hawks Landing Circle, Verona. More details to follow.

Memorial gifts may be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center for cancer research, Agrace HospiceCare or the charity of your choice. We would like to thank all the medical personnel that cared for Pete through the years and the Agrace Hospice in-home care team who were invaluable at this difficult time. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

