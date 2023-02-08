April 15, 1935 – Jan. 27, 2023

MCFARLAND – Peter J. Smith, age 87, of McFarland, passed away at home on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer. Peter was the oldest child born to Dr. Louis C. and Agnes (DeMuth) Smith on April 15, 1935, in Prairie du Chien, Wis. He spent his childhood years in Cassville and Lancaster, Wis.

In 1952 he graduated from Loras Military Academy in Dubuque, Iowa, and from UW-Platteville in 1956 with a double major in History and Chemistry and a minor in French. From there he went on to serve in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1956-1958.

Peter was a longtime industrial purchasing agent for manufacturers in Milwaukee, Seattle, Two Rivers and Manitowoc.

Peter is survived by his wife, Mary Jane (Griffith) Smith; brother, D. Stephen Smith; stepdaughters, Josie (Dean) Matuszak and their children, Katie and David and Julie (Christian) Moran and their daughter, Lauren; a dear sister-in-law, Betty Rosengren and her family; a special nephew, Tom (Christy) Fallon and their children. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Peggy Smith Fallon; and his wife’s parents, G.L. and Katie Griffith.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at CHRIST THE KING CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5306 Main St., McFarland, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, with Father Stephen Brunner officiating. A luncheon at the church will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Christ the King Parish or St. Vincent de Paul.

