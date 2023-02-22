Nov. 20, 1965 - Jan. 13, 2023

NEW GLARUS - Peter J. Weix, age 57, passed away as a result of an automobile accident on Friday, January 13, 2023.

He was born on November 20, 1965, in Marshfield, WI, the son of Leo and Marilyn (Stark) Weix. He married Sheri Allen on April 10, 1987. Peter graduated from Abbotsford High School in 1984, and served in the United States Navy until 1990. He was stationed in Alameda, CA, and was an Electronics Technician aboard the USS Carl Vinson, working with the Automatic Carrier Landing System. He then worked at Stanford University with the Stanford Linear Accelerator Center and Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource. In 2001, Peter was employed with the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the Plasma Physics Group as a Sr. Instrumentation Technicianologist, working with Madison Symmetric Torus & Big Red Plasma Ball experiments. He was also the group safety officer, implementing safety procedures and life-saving training. He was recently nominated for and won the George C Ott award.

Peter was involved with physics outreach and volunteered his time with the Wonders of Physics for over 20 years, being the coordinator and emcee over 15 years. He was also very active in the local community, volunteering with the Swiss Historical Village, the Heidi Board, the Heidi Play, the New Glarus Fire Department, and he was always ready to be Santa Claus or St. Nicholas for any nonprofit who needed him. He was also a member of AMVETS Post #69 and Stuessy-Kuenzi American Legion Post #141.

In his free time, he worked at The Bramble Patch as the IT, data and inventory manager.

Peter is survived by his wife, Sheri; mother, Marilyn Weix; siblings: Brian (Carol) Weix, Theresa (Bill) Denzine, Sarah (Ric Harris) Weix, Andrew Weix, and Cynthia (Brian) Brandow. He is further survived by his mother-in-law, Carol Allen; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Jason and Charlotte Allen; and wonderful nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leo; father-in-law, Jack Allen; and nephew, Oliver Allen.

A celebration of life will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at the Stuessy-Kuenzi American Legion Post #141, 1121 Second St., New Glarus, WI.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.