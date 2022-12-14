Jan. 10, 1971 - Dec. 7, 2022

STEVENS POINT - Peter A. Laskowski, born January 10, 1971, died unexpectedly on December 7, 2022, in a vehicle crash in Kansas, at the age of 51.

Peter was born in Stevens Point, WI, to Carol (Worzella) and Chester Laskowski. As a young boy Peter loved working on his grandparents' farm and riding his Honda three-wheeler. When his age allowed, he was all-in helping his Mom and Dad with the family plumbing business, Chet's Plumbing Heating Inc. He proudly apprenticed under his father, and secured his journeyman's and then master plumbing license. Peter worked hard and made time to play harder and that ALWAYS involved hunting and fishing. He was grateful for every trip with his Dad. Together, they traversed North America fishing muskie, walleye, tuna, swordfish, halibut and king salmon. Hunting took them to Alaska for moose and caribou. They chased big whitetail deer and for years, cherished their elk hunts in Idaho. As a nod to their love of elk hunting, Chet and Carol gave Peter his first company truck lettered "The Elkman" which was run until the engine blew - twice.

Peter met the love of his life, Jennifer Carley, at Partner's Pub in Stevens Point and in true Peter fashion he swept her off her feet. They eloped to Las Vegas, and were married December 1, 1995. Peter teased constantly that any ailment or issue he had was due to his marriage wart. Peter and Jen were a hell of a team. Together, they worked hard to build a good life. That life included the addition of their two children, Holly and Justice. Peter couldn't wait for his daughter to be born. He named her Holly and fondly referred to her as his Holly punkin. Two years later when Peter learned a baby boy was on the way he knew immediately he would name him Justice. Peter beamed with pride that he had two bright, beautiful and kind children. A third baby was added to their family in 2019, that truly made their family whole – Remington. Remi, is Peter's faithful little buddy who greeted him daily with the biggest kisses a little dachshund can muster.

In 2004, Peter, along with his sister, Shari proudly took the helm of the family business. Peter's coworkers were family and he truly loved his work. When he wasn't pouring himself into the business, you'd find him practicing diesel therapy. This involved his John Deere tractor and every possible piece of implement equipment known to man to make the world's best food plots for his deer.

Peter was a man of few words, but those who knew him best, loved his kind heart, quick wit, dry sense of humor and his genius mind. One of the best sounds on Earth was Peter's belly laugh.

Peter is survived by his protective, fierce and loving wife, Jen; their children: Holly, Justice and Remington; his parents, Chet and Carol Laskowski; sister, Shari Laskowski (husband Peter Valitchka); his nieces: Josie and Lilly all of Stevens Point, WI; brother, Joseph Laskowski (Joe Satran), of Los Angeles, CA; mother-in-law, Mary Carley, Mineral Point; sister-in-law, Rachael (Steve) Prochaska; nieces: Carley and Kelsey of Gays Mills; his best friend, Chris Kluz, Mosinee; and many other friends and family.

Honoring Peter's wishes, there will be no visitation or church service. His wish was to have a party. Join us to celebrate Peter on Sunday, December 18, 2022, from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Michele's Restaurant at 513 Division Street, Stevens Point. Bring your funny stories and memories.

The outpouring from the Stevens Point community has been tremendous. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Peter's remembrance to the Wayne H. Bushman Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering Technology and Apprenticeship (AMETA) Center in Stevens Point.