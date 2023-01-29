March 15, 1954—Jan. 12, 2023

EVANSVILLE—Peter A. Dukes, age 68, of Evansville, passed away on January 12, 2023.

He was born March 15, 1954, in Oak Park, IL, to Eugene and Marguerite Dukes. He worked at Evansville Auto Auction for several years.

Peter will be greatly missed by his loving partner of 32 years, Janet Beloungy. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.

There will be a service on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, 2705 Regent St.

