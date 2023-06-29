Peter A. Douma

Nov. 6, 1934 - June 26, 2023

CAMBRIA - Peter A. Douma, age 88, of rural Cambria, died peacefully early Monday morning, on June 26, 2023 at the Waupun Memorial Hospital.

Pete was born on November 6, 1934 in the Township of Randolph, the son of Dewey R. and Agnes (Westra) Douma. He attended a local country school and graduated from Randolph High School in 1952.

He continued his education at Calvin University and UW Oshkosh. On Nov. 21, 1958, Pete was united in marriage to Ruby E. Kempenaar on the Douma homestead and were always together everywhere they went.

Peter was employed with the City of Plymouth as a Police Officer from 1962 to 1970 and was a Draftsman for GTE from 1970 to 1973.

In 1973, Pete and Ruby purchased and worked side by side on the Douma family farm. After retirement, Pete and Ruby enjoyed traveling and kept busy building their dream home together which they moved into in 1998. Pete loved woodworking so much he built all the cabinetry and did all the beautiful millwork in their home, which he took great pride in. Pete was a member of East Friesland New Covenant Church where he served as an Elder and Deacon.

Pete will be sadly missed and mourned by his children: Terry (Loretta) Douma of Waupun, Todd (Bonnie) Douma of Hortonville and Dione (Paul) Maier of Marshall; his grandchildren: Devon (Scott) Kastning, Joshua (Amanda) Douma, Justin Douma, Lucas Douma, Jonathan (Robin) Maier, Benjamin Maier, Rachel Maier, Elizabeth Maier and Lydia Maier: seven great-grandchildren: Gabriel and Adaline Ruby Douma, Delinda and Diondra Kastning, Roxanne, Barrett and Catherine Maier; his siblings: Delores "Lori" Whitmore (Matt Bishop) of Reedsburg and Cheryl (Gary) Quade of Friesland; many nieces, nephews, several other relatives and many dear friends.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents, his wife on May 18, 2014, a son, Scott in 1988 and one brother, Rodney Douma.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at the East Friesland New Covenant Church, N8879 East Friesland Rd., with Rev. Stephen Robins officiating. Burial will follow in Friesland Cemetery. The Douma family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday morning at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. A fellowship luncheon will follow the committal service back at the church.

The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family. www.kratzfh.com.