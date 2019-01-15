SUN PRAIRIE - John C. Peschl, Sr., age 67, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. He was born on Sept. 4, 1951, in Stoughton, son of Donald and Delores (Smyth) Peschl.
John served in the Marines from 1968 to 1972. He will be remembered for his work ethic and his love of carpentry and the outdoors. Above all else, John loved being a father and grandfather.
He is survived by his children, John Peschl, Jr., James (Heather) Peschl, Tricia (Paul) Conter, Zachary (Tepanga) Peschl; grandchildren, Myah, Grayson, Stella, Kallen, Carter, Emma, and August. He is also survived by many loving brothers and sisters.
A memorial gathering will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.