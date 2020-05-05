Peschel, Dr. Richard E.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MILFORD, Conn. - Dr. Richard E. Peschel, 73, of Milford, Conn., beloved husband of Charlene Peschel, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020. Born on May 6, 1946 in Madison, he was the son of the late Leonard and Dorothy Peschel.

Richard was a graduate of Madison Central High School, received his bachelors from University of Wisconsin where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, and his masters in physics, PHD in Nuclear Physics and his MD at Yale University. Richard had an extensive career working as an esteemed Yale faculty member starting in 1968 as a Research Physicist eventually making his way to Professor, Director of Gynecologic Oncology Section of Therapeutic Radiology, Medical Director, and Co-Chairman of the Quality Improvement Council. He was also the Medical Director at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital Community Cancer Center in New London, Phelps Radiation Center, Uncas on Thames Hospital in Norwich, CT as well as the former Director of the Radiation Residency Program in Therapeutic Radiology at Yale University School of Medicine.