MCFARLAND—Janice L. “Jan” Pertzborn, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at her home. She was born to the late Charles and Ester Zemlicka on Aug. 21, 1948, and grew up in Brookfield with her two sisters, Gail and Nancy. Jan worked as a nurse for over 40 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters, who were her greatest joy. Jan will be missed by those fortunate to call her family or friend.
Left to treasure her memory are her husband of 46 years, Bob; two sons, Eric (Kim) and Brent (Jessica); and two granddaughters, Sophia and Eva.
A Celebration of Jan’s life will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at SPARTAN PIZZA in McFarland. Memorials may be made to McFarland Community Food Pantry. Please share your memories of Jan at www.CressFuneralService.com.
