MADISON - James Leo "Jim" Pertzborn Sr., age 75, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at his home. He was born on March 19, 1943, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, the son of Leo J. and Marie (Ripp) Pertzborn. Jim graduated from Central High School in 1961 and married Mary E. Bisarek on April 11, 1964. He spent his entire professional career working as a claims adjustor for American Family Insurance, retiring in 2008.
Jim had a great love for classic muscle cars and was especially proud of his 1963 Mercury. He also loved country music, including Johnny Cash and the Statler Brothers, and was an avid deer hunter. Jim will be fondly remembered for his incredible wit, his creative cursing, his general lack of diplomacy, tyrannically asserting his stubbornness, and his love of desserts…all desserts!
He is survived by his children, Lynn (James) Koeppel, Michael Pertzborn, Lisa Whiting, Lori (Jim) Bogutski, James (Stephanie) Pertzborn Jr., Loni (Peter) Lefeber, Doug Pertzborn, Rick Pertzborn, Kevin (Michelle) Pertzborn, Lana (Steve) Kinning, Lora (Michael) Williams, Bradley (Carley) Pertzborn, Brandon Pertzborn and Laci Pertzborn; his grandchildren, Mary (Adam), Bridget (Mitchell), Stephanie (Lewis), Amanda (Brandon), Miranda, Nick (Tori), Noah, Kaylee, Karley, Jordan, Gabriella, Michael, Brianna, Claire, Andrew, Alex, Alivia, Taylor, Haylee, Evan, Aubrey, Addison, Connor, Jaelyn, Aliyanna and Keondre; three great-grandchildren, Jolianna, Teagan and Parker, and two on the way; his siblings, Judy Collins, Robert Pertzborn and Richard (Marj) Pertzborn; and his many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; sons, Brian and Ryan; his parents; and in-laws, Jan Pertzborn, Donald Collins, Dorothy Morrison, Richard Bisarek, Donald Olson, David Thackray and Connie Bisarek.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at the RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a brief time of remembrance beginning at 8 p.m. A private family burial will take place at Rock Church Cemetery in Livingston, Wis.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Agrace HospiceCare, especially Rebecca, as well as the doctors and nurses at UW Hospital and Clinics for the wonderful care they gave Jim over the years. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.