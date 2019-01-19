MADISON - James L. "Jim" Pertzborn Sr., age 75, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at his home. Arrangements are pending.
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
Gerda Lerner, UW-Madison professor emerita and a pioneer in the women's movement, died Wednesday night in Madison at age 92.
