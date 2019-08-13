MADISON - Michael Alan Perry, age 58, passed away in his sleep at his home on Friday, August 9, 2019. He was born in Madison on April 22, 1961, the son of Fred and Ann Perry. Mike was a life long Madison resident. He graduated from LaFollette High School and MATC. Mike worked at Ray-o-Vac, American Red Cross, and Care Fusion. He enjoyed cooking, writing, fishing and gardening. Mike is survived by his father, Fred (Darlene White); brother, Brian (Allison); extended relatives; and friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his mother. A Celebration of Mike’s life will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Park Glen Commons, 201 North Walbridge Avenue, Madison. Informed Choice Funerals of Madison is assisting the family, (608) 249-6758. www.InformedChoiceFunerals.com.

