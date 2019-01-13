Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON—Donna M. Perry, age 87, of Madison, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at Heritage Monona.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

